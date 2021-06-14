Reopening California

Gov. Gavin Newsom announces 6 vacation packages as new vaccine incentive

By Alix Martichoux

Governor Gavin Newsom speaks in San Francisco on Monday, June 14, 2021. (KGO-TV)

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new vaccine incentive in San Francisco Monday. Six lucky Californians will win a free vacation in the "California Dream Vacations" drawing on July 1.

Details of these "dream vacation" haven't exactly been announced, but Newsom said they're all taking place in California as part of the effort to jump start the state's tourism industry. He alluded to some of the freebies involved, from Disneyland tickets, to seats at a Lakers game and a stay at the Ritz Carlton in Palm Springs.

Hotels and theme parks are providing those activities for free, plus the state is throwing in $2,000 in cash to cover the cost of travel.

"We are confident these vaccine incentives have worked and that's why we want to continue in that spirit," Newsom said.

Those six winners will be chosen on July 1, the governor said.

On Friday, California held its second "Vax for the Win" drawing where another 15 people won $50,000 each. Newsom said 11 of those winners have been contacted by the health department and now have their winnings.

RELATED: Here's how to enter the California vaccine lottery

We don't know the winner's names, but we do know where they live:


  • Monterey County
  • Sacramento County
  • Alameda County
  • Los Angeles County (three winners)
  • San Francisco
  • Fresno County
  • San Diego
  • San Mateo County
  • Santa Clara County (two winners)
  • Riverside County
  • Orange County
  • Kern County

Winners will be contacted directly by phone.

WATCH | Gov. Newsom presents $50K check to teen winner of vaccine incentive prize
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom presented a $50,000 check to a 17-year-old winner of the vaccine incentive prize before the latest drawing took place on Friday.



On Tuesday, another 10 people will win even bigger prizes -- $1.5 million each -- to celebrate the state's full reopening.

Anyone who has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is eligible for all of the vaccine incentives, including the new travel packages and the cash lottery prizes. If a winner is only partially vaccinated, they'll receive their winnings after getting their second dose.

RELATED: First 15 winners of $50,000 California vaccine lottery prizes drawn

It's all leading up to California's economic reopening on June 15, where another $1.5 million will be awarded to ten lucky Californians who've been vaccinated against COVID-19.
RELATED: Newsom unveils $116.5M COVID vaccine incentive plan ahead of state's June 15 reopening

The "Vax for the Win" program is also giving out $50 prepaid or grocery cards for 2 million newly vaccinated people ahead of the state's reopening. There are still gift cards free for the taking, Newsom said.

The cards are available to state residents who are 12 years old or older and can be spent at any Albertsons or Kroger-operated grocery store. A $50 Mastercard option, which can be spent anywhere, is also available.

RELATED: California to remove all capacity limits, physical distancing requirements starting June 15
EMBED More News Videos

California announced the details of its full June 15 reopening plan Friday. The state is removing all capacity limits and physical distancing requirements, regardless of the business or setting.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniahealthvaccinesvacationcoronavirus californiacovid 19 vaccinereopening californialotterycovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
Here's where you still have to wear a mask when CA reopens tomorrow
California reopens tomorrow - what changes?
San Clemente restaurants to pay fee for outdoor dining space
Ready or not, California is reopening to mixed feelings
TOP STORIES
California reopens tomorrow - what changes?
Here's where you still have to wear a mask when CA reopens tomorrow
Newborn boy found alive in trash can at Lynwood park
Major SoCal heat wave this week as crews continue to battle Flats Fire
Boy accidentally shot in chest after alleged road rage incident
Veteran charactor actor Ned Beatty dies at 83
Long Beach PD looking for hit-run driver who killed guard
Show More
Loved one's ashes stolen from car in Santa Monica
400-acre fire near Pinyon Pines prompts mandatory evacuations
Pasadena leading the state in vaccinations
Wasabi the Pekingese wins Westminster dog show
Chef Guy Fieri handing out grants to restaurants, students
More TOP STORIES News