Coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: Officials provide update on COVID-19 response in Orange County

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

THURSDAY'S LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
1 p.m.: Officials provide update on coronavirus response in LA County
1 p.m.: President Trump to discuss rolling back regulations
2 p.m.: Officials provide update on coronavirus response in Orange County
3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

RELATED STORIES


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeric garcetticoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus orange countyreopening californiacoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
CORONAVIRUS
LI startup creates walk-through sanitizing station for COVID-19 era
List: You must wear a face covering when visiting these stores
LI woman sends free sneakers to nurses across the country
Luxury pet resort gives dogs and cats the royal treatment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom expected to make call on reopening CA schools, sources say
Gabriel Fernandez case: Charges dismissed against social workers
Woman wants half of $100K donated to San Diego Starbucks barista
6-year-old boy hailed a hero after saving sister from dog attack
CA hair salons, barbershops to ask for consent to do business outside
Woman, 26, dies of COVID-19 after hospital didn't test her, family says
Flower vendor brutally beaten in Marina del Rey
Show More
Sex offender and former OC resident released from mental hospital
Chase suspect taken into custody in North Hollywood
Rite Aid opens dozens of COVID-19 testing sites across SoCal
Army soldier believed murdered to be buried with military honors
CDC director: If everyone wore masks, US could control COVID
More TOP STORIES News