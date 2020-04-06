Coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: Health officials give update on coronavirus response in Los Angeles County

Watch live events here for updates on the state and local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

MONDAY'S LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
8 a.m.: LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner gives update on schools, COVID-19 response
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County officials give update on local COVID-19 impact
3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

RELATED STORIES


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeric garcetticoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiclive updatecoronavirus orange countyreopening californiacoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
CORONAVIRUS
Zoom Thanksgiving? Summer of COVID-19 could give way to bleaker fall
Study: Fewer wildlife deaths as traffic dips during COVID-19
'Miracle baby' born 2 months after mom's COVID-19 recovery
Mexico quickly approaching 600,000 COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman launches racist rant toward 3 Black women at Dockweiler Beach
California moves to consider reparations for slavery
More businesses allowed to reopen after CA issues new guidelines
Ron Jeremy now facing sex crime charges involving 17 victims
CA acts to increase diversity on corporate boards
Baby leaving OC hospital after pregnant mother killed
South Coast Plaza reopens following monthslong closure
Show More
Asian couple becomes target of a racist rant in Bay Area
Study: Fewer wildlife deaths as traffic dips during COVID-19
Man dies after shooting at Arcadia house party
CA lawmakers to vote on bill after deal reached to prevent evictions
Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions
More TOP STORIES News