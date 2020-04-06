Coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: Officials provide update on coronavirus response in LA County

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

WEDNESDAY'S LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
10 a.m.: CEOs of Amazon, Facebook, Google, Apple testify before Congress in an antitrust hearing
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
1 p.m. Health officials from Los Angeles County provide an update on COVID-19 cases and response efforts

3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

