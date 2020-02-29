WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says he'll address the nation about the coronavirus threat.
The president tweeted that he'll discuss the latest developments at a White House news conference on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. EST.
President Trump addressed the nation about the coronavirus from the White House earlier this week.
His appearance comes after health officials disclosed a second case of coronavirus in the United States in someone who had not traveled internationally or had close contact with someone who has the virus. At a political rally on Friday night, Trump said Democratic criticism of his handling of the crisis is a "hoax."
WATCH LIVE: President Trump addresses the nation about novel coronavirus threat
