WATCH LIVE: President Trump addresses the nation about novel coronavirus threat

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says he'll address the nation about the coronavirus threat.

The president tweeted that he'll discuss the latest developments at a White House news conference on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. EST.

President Trump addressed the nation about the coronavirus from the White House earlier this week.

His appearance comes after health officials disclosed a second case of coronavirus in the United States in someone who had not traveled internationally or had close contact with someone who has the virus. At a political rally on Friday night, Trump said Democratic criticism of his handling of the crisis is a "hoax."

