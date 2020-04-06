Coronavirus

LIVE: State superintendent Tony Thurmond to release guidance for reopening CA schools

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on protests and unrest sparked by George Floyd's death as well as the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

MONDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
9 a.m.-4 p.m. George Floyd public viewing in Houston
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11:15 a.m.: Superintendent Tony Thurmond gives update on California schools
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County public health briefing
3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

