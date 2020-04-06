LIVE: State superintendent Tony Thurmond to release guidance for reopening CA schools

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.
MONDAY LIVE SCHEDULE
4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
9 a.m.-4 p.m. George Floyd public viewing in Houston
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11:15 a.m.: Superintendent Tony Thurmond gives update on California schools
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County public health briefing
3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News