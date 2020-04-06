Live updates: Press conferences, briefings today from Gov. Newsom, Mayor Garcetti, LA County officials

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.
MONDAY LIVE SCHEDULE
4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
9 a.m.: Santa Monica officials give update on cleanup efforts after night of looting
10:30 a.m.: State Superintendent Tony Thurmond addresses George Floyd protests and issues of racism in California's schools
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: Long Beach officials address public after looters hit city businesses amid protests
12:30 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom news conference
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County briefing
2 p.m.: L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva addresses county's response to unrest and protests over George Floyd's death
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti gives update on public safety efforts
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News