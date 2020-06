Live updates: Press conferences, briefings today from Gov. Newsom, Mayor Garcetti, LA County officials

MONDAY LIVE SCHEDULE

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on protests and unrest sparked by George Floyd's death as well as the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.Watch the live events above, andduring regularly scheduled programming, listed below.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here 4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News 9 a.m.: Santa Monica officials give update on cleanup efforts after night of looting10:30 a.m.: State Superintendent Tony Thurmond addresses George Floyd protests and issues of racism in California's schools11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News 11 a.m.: Long Beach officials address public after looters hit city businesses amid protests12:30 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom news conference1 p.m.: Los Angeles County briefing2 p.m.: L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva addresses county's response to unrest and protests over George Floyd's death4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News 5:15 p.m.: L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti gives update on public safety efforts7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH 11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News