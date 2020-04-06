Coronavirus

Live updates: Protest coverage, briefings from local officials, George Floyd eulogized at Minneapolis memorial service

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on protests and unrest sparked by George Floyd's death as well as the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

THURSDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
10 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m. George Floyd honored at memorial service in Minneapolis
1 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

