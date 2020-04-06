Coronavirus

Live updates: COVID-19 briefings from local public health officials, LA Mayor Garcetti announcement on new racial equity initiatives

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

FRIDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
10 a.m. Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti to announce 'new racial equity initiatives in city government'
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

RELATED STORIES


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeric garcetticoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus orange countyreopening californiacoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
CORONAVIRUS
AMC reverses course on masks after backlash
Nail salons reopening in OC after months-long closure
MASK MANDATE: Here are the new rules for California residents
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County sheriff's deputy fatally shoots man in Gardena
What's open, what's closed this weekend in LA County
Juneteenth events held around Los Angeles area
MASK MANDATE: Here are the new rules for California residents
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
Nail salons reopening in OC after months-long closure
AMC reverses course on masks after backlash
Show More
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired
Disneyland unions seek delay in park reopening
Trump renews efforts to end DACA after Supreme Court ruling
Sex harassment probe launched amid search for missing soldier
Racially biased 911 calls would be illegal under proposal
More TOP STORIES News