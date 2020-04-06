Coronavirus

Live updates: Coronavirus briefing from Orange County officials on school openings

Watch live events here for updates on the state and local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

THURSDAY'S LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
1 p.m.: Orange County officials provide update on COVID-19 response and upcoming school reopenings
3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

RELATED STORIES


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeric garcetticoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiclive updatecoronavirus orange countyreopening californiacoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
CORONAVIRUS
'Batman' shoot suspended after positive COVID-19 test
Where your county lands on CA's new 4-tier reopening plan
SoCal beach cities ramping up enforcement for Labor Day weekend
Stocks drop sharply as tech sector stumbles; Apple down 7.1%
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal beach cities ramping up enforcement for Labor Day weekend
2 in custody after shooting at OC apartment complex
Taco Bell slices Mexican Pizza off its menu
Family of 3 found in garage, sleeping in idling car
Brutal heat wave may send temps soaring to 115 in SoCal
This is what in-person instruction looks like at schools that reopened
CA family struggles with distance learning from school parking lot
Show More
Baby Adalyn, dad showered with love after mom killed by alleged DUI driver
ABC7 to re-air 2018 Rams vs Chiefs game with special commentary
LA declares fiscal emergency, plans to furlough 15K city workers
SoCal weather: Warm temps Thursday ahead of heat wave
Veteran quits job over US flag face covering
More TOP STORIES News