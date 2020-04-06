Coronavirus

Live updates: Coronavirus briefings from Los Angeles County officials, LAUSD superintendent

Watch live events here for updates on the state and local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

MONDAY'S LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
8 a.m.: LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner gives update on schools, COVID-19 response
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County officials give update on local COVID-19 impact
3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

