Live updates: Coronavirus briefing from Gov. Newsom, Q&A with LA County public health director on pandemic

Watch live events here for updates on the state and local response to protests and unrest sparked by George Floyd's death, as well as the latest on COVID-19's impact across Southern California.
ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

FRIDAY'S LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses coronavirus response efforts
1 p.m.: Q&A with L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer
3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

