Live updates: Protest coverage, COVID-19 briefings from local, state officials

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on protests and unrest sparked by George Floyd's death as well as the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
1 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom briefing
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County briefing
12p.m.-3 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

5 p.m. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti press conference
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

