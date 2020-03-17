WATCH LIVE: White House Task Force gives COVID-19 update as US cases climb to nearly 4,500

Health officials say regular and thorough hand washing is one of the best ways to reduce your risk of contracting COVID-19.

This graphic shows the differences between symptoms of COVID-19 vs. the common cold vs. the flu.

Listen and follow the directions of your state and local authorities. If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider. If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider. If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider. If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people. If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people. Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus: Work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible.

If you work in a critical infrastructure industry, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, such as healthcare services and pharmaceutical and food supply, you have a special responsibility to maintain your normal work schedule. You and your employers should follow CDC guidance to protect your health at work.

Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.

Avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts - use drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options.

Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.

Do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

Practice good hygiene: Wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface. Avoid touching your face. Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow. Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.



WASHINGTON -- Shutdowns swept across the United States, with nearly 7 million people in the San Francisco area all but confined to their homes Tuesday, even as spring break crowds flooded a Florida beach and dozens lined up to pose for pictures in front of the world-famous "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign.The official reaction to the coronavirus emergency varied dramatically from place to place in the U.S., despite new, more urgent warnings from the Trump administration, which called on Americans not to gather in groups of more than 10 and advised older people to stay home.Three states pressed ahead with their presidential primaries Tuesday. Ohio called off its primary hours before the polls were to open.Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator for the federal response to the virus, called on the "army of millennials" to lead the charge. Birx said on ABC's "Good Morning America" that the nation needs young adults doing everything they can to avoid infection, but also protecting their parents and grandparents.Birx has said that millennials, those born in the 1980s and early '90s, are vital to stopping the spread of the virus, in part because they grew up with social media and understand how to work and communicate without meeting in person.But not all those millennials were listening. With beaches on Florida's Gulf coast near Tampa still open, at least one was full of spring breakers. Gov. Ron Desantis said he would leave beach restrictions up to individual communities."It's not probably advisable to have spring break gatherings," but small beach groups are probably OK, he said. "I think the communities can work that out."Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, praised the federal government's response as he took only limited action amid the outbreak. Unlike other governors of heavily populated states, Abbott has not made explicit calls for limiting mass gatherings."This is not a time to panic," he said. "It's not as if we have never been through this before. We've been through this many, many times."The comments came on the same day the number of infections in the U.S. climbed to nearly 4,500. Worldwide, more than 7,100 have died. The death toll in the U.S reached at least 88, with more than half of the victims from Washington state.With the U.S. economy shuddering to a near-halt, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted nearly 3,000 points Monday, or 13%, its biggest one-day percentage loss since the Black Monday crash of 1987.The rapid work stoppage had Americans fretting about their jobs and their savings, threatened to overwhelm unemployment benefit programs, and heightened fears the country could plunge into a recession.The president acknowledged for the first time that the outbreak may send the economy into a recession and suggested that the nation may be dealing with the virus until July or August.Elections officials in Arizona, Florida and Illinois said they were taking precautions to make sure voters could safely cast their ballots. The immediate problem: Hundreds of polling site workers dropped out, forcing state officials to scramble.In Chicago, the election commission begged healthy people to pitch in."Please, please heed our call and volunteer," said Marisel Hernandez, head of the commission. "Help us."Meanwhile, millions of Americans were holed up at home, with many thrown out of work until further notice as the list of businesses forced to close across the U.S. extended to restaurants, bars, gyms and casinos.Officials in six San Francisco Bay Area counties issued a "shelter-in-place" order affecting millions, requiring most residents to stay inside and venture out only for food, medicine or exercise for three weeks - the most drastic measure taken yet in the U.S. to curb the spread of the virus."I know today's order is a radical step. It has to be. We need to act now, all of us," said Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the San Francisco Health Department.Health officials say that "social distancing" - encouraging people to avoid close contact with others - is a key to slow the spread of the virus and keep U.S. hospitals from being overwhelmed with a sudden deluge of patients.Most people who come down with the disease have relatively mild symptoms, but it can be deadly for some, especially the elderly and those with underlying health problems. Most people infected with the virus recover in a matter of weeks.The shutdowns touched every corner of the country: blackjack dealers in Las Vegas, theme park workers in Orlando, Florida, restaurant and bar employees nationwide, and winery workers in California. At least eight states called on all bars and restaurants to close at least part of the day.With schools closed for tens of millions of children across the country, parents began using lesson plans that included flash cards, online learning, dog walks and creativity sessions. Many did this while juggling work conference calls, emails and memos. Others scrambled to find child care.Nationwide, many restaurants were restricted to takeout or delivery only.On Monday, the White House urged all older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds and eating out at restaurants as part of sweeping guidelines meant to combat an expected surge of coronavirus cases.The guidelines, which would rewrite the norms of American society for half a month, were released as the U.S. government tried to blunt the impact of an expected surge of coronavirus cases, racing to bolster testing and aid even as the financial markets tumbled.Among the new recommendations: Over the next 15 days, Americans should not gather in groups of more than 10 people, schooling should be at home and discretionary travel and social visits should be avoided. If anyone in a household tests positive for the virus, everyone who lives there should stay home. The administration did not define what an older American was in terms of the recommendation to stay home.