Coronavirus

Local urgent care trying to keep up with demand for COVID-19 testing.

By
Sherman Oaks, CA (KABC) -- At Mend Urgent Care in Sherman Oaks testing for COVID-19 has been going on for more than a week. Patients who come in requesting to be tested are taken to a separate area and kept away from the rest of the patient population.

The staff has also created a telemedicine program where patients can be evaluated without leave their homes. Healthcare professionals can also be sent to patients' home to perform the diagnostic test.

Mend Urgent Care's CEO and Medical Director, Dr. Anthony Cardillo said testing will be limited to people who are experiencing flu-like symptoms like fever, cough and other respiratory issues.

"I cannot stress more that we are reserving this for people who have symptoms who need to be tested," Cardillo said.

In the span of half an hour, about half a dozen patients walked in the urgent care requesting to get COVID-19 testing. Cardillo and his staff are working with commercial companies such as Quest Diagnostics to process lab results. The turnaround should be 48 hours, but due to the high demand some patients are waiting more than a week to get results.

Cardillo says labs have resorted to freezing specimens in order to get caught up. Cardillo says he does have enough swab kits for people who need to be screened, but he is asking other doctors who are not providing testing at their locations to share the kits with colleagues who are performing the tests.

Mend Urgent Care is planning to hold drive-through COVID-19 testing this week.

https://www.mendurgentcare.com/covid19.php
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
At least 6 Bay Area counties to announce COVID-19 shelter-in-place
Trump, coronavirus task force speak at White House: WATCH LIVE
MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virus
Live coronavirus updates: Grand Princess cruise ship anchors in SF Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garcetti orders LA bars, gyms, theaters to close amid outbreak
Trump, coronavirus task force speak at White House: WATCH LIVE
SoCal storm: Big storm bringing rain and snow into Southland
Coronavirus: La Habra market offers exclusive shopping window for seniors
Actor Idris Elba says he has coronavirus
Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the US
Coronavirus: Newsom calls for CA seniors to self-isolate, bars to close
Show More
Canada closing borders to non-citizens, Americans exempted
Coronavirus: LAUSD schools start 2-week closure
Supreme Court postpones arguments because of virus outbreak
Hospitalized IE woman frustrated with lack of COVID-19 testing
16 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Los Angeles County
More TOP STORIES News