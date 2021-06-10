Long Beach has vaccinated 99% of seniors, Mayor Robert Garcia says

The milestone was announced on Twitter as the city continues to offer daily drawings for prizes serving as incentives for vaccination, including gift cards, free Aquarium of the Pacific tickets and free stays at local hotels.
The drawings will be held through Saturday. Information about how to enter is available here.
City statistics show that more than 53,000 residents over age 65, or 99% of the age group, have been vaccinated.
Overall, more than 66% of the city's population over age 16 have been vaccinated.
Other Long Beach COVID-19 statistics since the start of the pandemic: