Health & Fitness

Long Beach has vaccinated 99% of seniors, Mayor Robert Garcia says

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Long Beach offering free aquarium tickets as incentive for COVID vax

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Long Beach has vaccinated 99% of its seniors, according to Mayor Robert Garcia.

The milestone was announced on Twitter as the city continues to offer daily drawings for prizes serving as incentives for vaccination, including gift cards, free Aquarium of the Pacific tickets and free stays at local hotels.

The drawings will be held through Saturday. Information about how to enter is available here.

City statistics show that more than 53,000 residents over age 65, or 99% of the age group, have been vaccinated.

Overall, more than 66% of the city's population over age 16 have been vaccinated.

Other Long Beach COVID-19 statistics since the start of the pandemic:

  • More than 53,000 positive results for COVID-19

  • 942 deaths from the virus

  • More than 251,000 Long Beach residents have been fully vaccinated


    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnesslong beachlos angeles countyvaccinescovid 19 vaccineseniorssenior citizenscovid 19
    Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    TOP STORIES
    CA regulators withdraw controversial work mask rules
    'It's been a rough year' - CA vaccine lottery winner speaks out
    OC business owners protest workplace mask rules
    8 ways to save water as CA faces worst drought in decades
    Illegal fireworks destroy home in Pasadena
    Boaters come dangerously close to tipping over on a Texas dam
    12 LAUSD seniors achieve perfect attendance from 1st through 12th grade
    Show More
    Vigil honors mother of 5 who was killed in Palmdale hit-and-run
    Lawsuit: Cop causes pregnant woman's car to flip over using PIT maneuver
    CA appeals ruling overturning assault weapons ban
    Universal CityWalk to launch pop-up COVID vaccination clinic Thursday
    El Chapo's wife pleads guilty to federal criminal charges
    More TOP STORIES News