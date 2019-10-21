Health & Fitness

Long Beach offering free flu vaccinations

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Flu season is here.

And Monday the Long Beach Department of Health will be offering free flu vaccinations.

The vaccines will be available through Dec. 5 next to the Cal State Long Beach campus bookstore.

The CDC recommends people get vaccinated by the end of the month, if possible, because Thanksgiving travel and holiday events raise the risk of exposure to germs.

The schedule for future Long Beach vaccination clinics is available here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslong beachlos angeles countyvaccinesflu
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hemet brush fire burns 20 acres before crews gain control
9 injured after vehicle shears fire hydrant in Canoga Park
SoCal woman linked to synthetic marijuana poisonings
18 pounds of fentanyl seized in Santa Ana
SoCal residents remain on edge amid wildfire-prone conditions
1 dead in fire on 35-foot boat near San Pedro
Southland dominates list of California's 50 safest cities
Show More
Ransomware attack cripples San Bernardino School District's computer system
Hot temps, wind, low humidity in store for the week in SoCal
Tornado touched down in Dallas, leveling buildings
Firefighter falls off roof, continues battling blaze in Sun Valley
Fans flock to 'Joker' stairs in New York City for perfect Instagram picture
More TOP STORIES News