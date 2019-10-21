LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Flu season is here.
And Monday the Long Beach Department of Health will be offering free flu vaccinations.
The vaccines will be available through Dec. 5 next to the Cal State Long Beach campus bookstore.
The CDC recommends people get vaccinated by the end of the month, if possible, because Thanksgiving travel and holiday events raise the risk of exposure to germs.
The schedule for future Long Beach vaccination clinics is available here.
Long Beach offering free flu vaccinations
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News