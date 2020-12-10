Health & Fitness

Long Beach expects to begin first COVID-19 vaccinations by end of December, mayor says

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach is expecting both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at four of its local hospitals in the coming weeks.

Mayor Robert Garcia says vaccinations will begin before the New Year.

The city's vaccination plan is split into two phases.

The first includes health care workers, essential workers and high-risk seniors 65 and over.

The second includes the general public which is expected to receive doses around late spring or summer of 2021.

Garcia says current testing locations will eventually convert into vaccination sites.
