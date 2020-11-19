INTERACTIVE MAP: COVID-19 death rates by community in Southern California

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The U.S. has the highest coronavirus death toll and case count of any country worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.The number of Americans taken by coronavirus is equivalent to more than 11 times the number of Americans who died during the last flu season, according to the CDC; more than the entire population of Santa Clarita, according to Census data; and more than three sold out games at the Los Angeles Coliseum.In California, Imperial County, has been among the top 150 counties in the country experiencing high rates of death.In Los Angeles County, places like Little Armenia which as of Nov. 18 had a death rate nine times above the Los Angeles County death rate and Westlake which had a death rate four times higher than the Los Angeles County death rate have been particularly hard hit.In Orange County, Santa Ana had a death rate two times higher than the Orange County average death rate and in Riverside County, Palm Desert also had a death rate two times than Riverside County's average death rate.ABC News and ABC owned stations across the country examined the areas experiencing the highest rates of death around the country and found some of the highest death rates in counties in the Midwest, the South and Southeast.For instance, as of the middle of November, Grove County, Kansas had a death rate 10 times higher than the average US death rate. Terrell County, Georgia and Brooks County, Texas had death rates five times higher than the average US death rate.