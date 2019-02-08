Married people are healthier, new research suggests

New research suggests married people are healthier than single people.
Researchers focused on two things, walking speed and grip strength.
They say both men and women who are in their first marriages walked faster than their unmarried counterparts.
The research was published in the scientific journal PLOS One.
When it came to grip strength, the difference was only noticeable in men.
Married men were found to be stronger than single men.
Previous studies have also shown that married people tend to be healthier and live longer, but the reasons why are still not clearly understood.
