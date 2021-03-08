Coronavirus

Amsterdam conducts COVID-19 social experiment with 1,300-person dance party

People won tickets to attend the dance. 100,000 people entered to win. Everyone had to have a negative COVID-19 test ahead of the dance, and all will be tested five days after.
By Krisann Chasarik
AMSTERDAM -- A large group of people gathered Saturday at an arena in Amsterdam to dance, invited by the government as part of a social experiment.

The dance was one in a series of experiments conducted by Fieldlab, an initiative set up by the government and the entertainment industry.

All 1,300 people at the event were split into five groups with different rules. Some had to wear face masks, while others were encouraged to shout and cheer as much as possible. Everyone was equipped with sensors to monitor how much contact they had with others.

"I am in a state of great excitement," said DJ Lady Bee who performed at the dance, "It feels almost like normal."

RELATED: CA to allow theme parks like Disneyland, live shows to reopen at reduced capacity

The Netherlands is known internationally for its electronic dance music festivals, with industry group Event Maker saying it's an $8 billion industry. One annual event in Amsterdam alone features more than 2,000 DJs in 80 clubs The Amsterdam Dance Event is still scheduled for October this year.

The hope is that Saturday's test will help determine ways events like the dance festival might safely reopen to crowds. The main focus was on people's behavior and whether they followed the rules.

"We are actually testing here if the people adhere to the measures that we requested from them, " said Pieter Lubberts of Fieldlab Events.

People won tickets to attend the dance. 100,000 people entered to win. Everyone had to have a negative COVID-19 test ahead of the dance, and all will be tested five days after.

Fieldlab earlier conducted other experiments involving a business conference, a football game and a theater show. A small number of attendees tested positive for coronavirus since, but there is no evidence that they contracted the virus at the events.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslive musicfestivaldancebuzzworthycoronavirusu.s. & worldeventscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says | LIVE
12-year-old helps hundreds of seniors get COVID-19 vaccine
When House votes on COVID bill, Americans get 3rd stimulus check
Biden's approval on COVID-19 steady as US wary about reopening: POLL
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ventura County high school students returning to campus
Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says | LIVE
Organizers say they have the signatures for recall vote of Newsom
Police search field in Bakersfield for missing boys
Suspect, officer hurt following shooting in Riverside
Mother, daughter found dead in Rancho Cucamonga home
Ohio man recovering after being vaccinated twice in one day
Show More
Jury selection is 1st battleground at trial in George Floyd's death
Local student spends more than a year cleaning up trash at Eaton Canyon
12-year-old helps hundreds of seniors get COVID-19 vaccine
When House votes on COVID bill, Americans get 3rd stimulus check
LA city sites adding vaccination appointments this week
More TOP STORIES News