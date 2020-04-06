Coronavirus

Mayor Eric Garcetti answers questions from Angelenos about COVID-19 - LIVE

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

MONDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom daily briefing
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County coronavirus update
1 p.m.: Ventura County press conference
3 p.m.: Long Beach COVID-19 briefing
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Mayor Eric Garcetti answers questions from the public about city's COVID-19 response
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

