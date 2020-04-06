Mayor Garcetti gives briefing on coronavirus as more businesses allowed to reopen - LIVE

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.
WEDNESDAY'S LIVE SCHEDULE
4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
12 p.m.: COVID update from Gov. Gavin Newsom
1 p.m.: L.A. County health officials hold briefing on coronavirus response
3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Mayor Eric Garcetti will hold a remote press briefing to provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News