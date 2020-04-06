Coronavirus

Mayor Garcetti provides latest update on COVID-19 cases, business restrictions - LIVE

WEDNESDAY'S LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
10:15 a.m.: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for SoFi Stadium in Inglewood
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign legislation for small businesses impacted by COVID-19 pandemic
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County officials provide update on COVID-19 response
3 p.m.: "Make Yourself Count" 2020 Census phone bank
3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

5:15 p.m. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti provides the latest update on coronavirus cases and restrictions on activities
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

