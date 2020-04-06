Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates: Live events for Los Angeles County, city and California

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

TUESDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom news conference
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County news conference

3 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Mayor Garcetti holds news conference
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

RELATED STORIES



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeric garcetticoronaviruscoronavirus pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
CORONAVIRUS
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 670 new COVID-19 cases
Economy becomes mixed-bag in IE amid coronavirus pandemic
COVID-19 crisis pushed this bar to pivot to delivery and takeout only
Order your favorite cocktail mixes from this local bar during quarantine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom unveils plan for easing restrictions amid COVID-19 crisis
Website for free 'Angeleno' prepaid debit card crashes
Trump directs halt to payments to WHO during virus pandemic
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 670 new COVID-19 cases
This marine scientist is offering free online classes during COVID-19
COVID-19: SoCal customers see higher utility bills amid pandemic
Bishop who ignored social distancing guidelines dies of COVID-19
Show More
South LA church holds emergency food drive
Coronavirus relief checks won't have to be repaid, feds say
3 IE churches sue Newsom over coronavirus restrictions
Economy becomes mixed-bag in IE amid coronavirus pandemic
Obama endorses Biden's presidential campaign
More TOP STORIES News