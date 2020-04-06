Coronavirus

Mayor Garcetti gives daily briefing on coronavirus in Los Angeles - LIVE

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

TUESDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom daily briefing
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti delivers daily press conference
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

