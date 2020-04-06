Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates: Live events for Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, city of LA and California

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

WEDNESDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

11 a.m. San Bernardino County health briefing
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom daily press conference
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County daily briefing
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti delivers daily press conference
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

SoCal eateries opt for loans from small banks to stay afloat
LA City Council approves rent assistance program
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 729
San Bernardino County officials to unveil plan to reopen parks
Suspect in custody after hour-long standoff on 91 Fwy
Newsom: No 'light switch' for reopening CA, but scheduled surgeries can resume
Trump signs immigration order as part of COVID-19 pandemic crackdown
San Bernardino County officials to unveil plan to reopen parks
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 729
SoCal eateries opt for loans from small banks to stay afloat
Pandemic: First responders honor medical workers in Arcadia
Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen headline 'Jersey 4 Jersey' benefit concert
Jobless express frustration over state unemployment agency
4 more tigers, 3 lions test positive for COVID-19 at NY's Bronx Zoo
Kristin Smart case: Search warrant served in San Pedro
Haircut given inside restaurant caught on camera
