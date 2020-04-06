Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from California, LA County and Los Angeles city officials

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

TUESDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom daily briefing
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County coronavirus update
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti delivers daily press conference
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

RELATED STORIES



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeric garcetticoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19: LA County officials report 58 new deaths and 1,638 new cases
Disney to reopen Shanghai park May 11 with attendance limits
Nonprofit tracking Newsom's promises during coronavirus
Giving Tuesday: Here are 8 SoCal nonprofits you can help today
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more OC beaches reopen after approval from Gov. Newsom
Napa County releases graphic video of officer-involved shooting
Where's my check? Answers to common relief payment questions
Giving Tuesday: Here are 8 SoCal nonprofits you can help today
Disney to reopen Shanghai park May 11 with attendance limits
Legoland, SeaWorld release plans for reopening SoCal parks
Nonprofit tracking Newsom's promises during coronavirus
Show More
Garcetti says timeline unclear for when some LA businesses can reopen
Coronavirus: Riverside County officials consider rescinding local health orders
COVID-19: LA County officials report 58 new deaths and 1,638 new cases
California's tourism industry projected to lose $72 billion
Newsom says phase 2 of reopening CA to start as early as Friday
More TOP STORIES News