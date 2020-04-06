Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from LA and Orange counties, Gov. Newsom and Los Angeles city officials

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

FRIDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

11 a.m. San Bernardino County briefing
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom daily briefing
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County coronavirus update
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti delivers daily press conference
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

