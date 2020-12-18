LA Mayor Eric Garcetti's 9-year-old daughter tests positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Thursday his 9-year-old daughter has tested positive for COVID-19.Garcetti made the announcement during a coronavirus briefing from home.The mayor said his daughter Maya came down with a fever and was then tested for the virus. Her results came back positive. He added that her symptoms are mild, and that he and his wife have tested negative for the virus.The mayor also said he and his wife will be quarantining and Maya will be in isolation for at least 10 days from the time she started showing symptoms.Garcetti said he will be working remotely in the meantime.