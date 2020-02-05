Measles confirmed in 5 new cases in Los Angeles County, public health officials say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A local outbreak of measles among five people was confirmed Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, which released a lengthy list of places where the public was possibly exposed to the virus.The new outbreak includes four residents of the county who were exposed to a person described by the health department as an "unimmunized, international visitor who was infectious with the measles" while in L.A. County.The agency said anyone who is not immunized or is unaware of their immunization status, and who visited the sites during the dates and times indicated, is at risk for developing measles from 7 to 21 days after being exposed.Those who have been symptom-free for more than 21 days are no longer at risk, health officials said.The following locations were visited during the outbreak:On Jan. 26:-- CVS Pharmacy, 11941 San Vicente Blvd., 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.On Jan. 27:-- Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd., 9 to 11:15 a.m.;-- Whole Foods, 11737 San Vicente Blvd., 9:15 to 11:30 a.m.;-- CVS Pharmacy, 11941 San Vicente Blvd., 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.;-- Souplantation, 11911 San Vicente Blvd., Suite 116, noon to 2:30p.m.; and-- Pinkberry Yogurt, 1612 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, 6:45 to 9 p.m.On Jan. 28:-- Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd., 9 to 11:15 a.m.;-- Starbucks, 11705 National Blvd., 12:45 to 3:30 p.m.;-- Starbucks, 2525 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, 9:30 a.m. to noon;-- CVS Pharmacy, 11941 San Vicente Blvd., 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.;-- Andy's Liquor, 440 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, 8:28 to 11 p.m.;-- Kye's, 1518 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, 5:45 to 8 p.m.;-- Maca Salon and Permanent Makeup, 1779 Westwood Blvd., 3:45 to 6:45p.m.; and-- Pinkberry Yogurt, 1612 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, 6:05 to 8:30 p.m.On Jan. 29:-- Whole Foods, 11737 San Vicente Blvd., 9 to 11:10 a.m.;-- Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd., 9:10 to 11:15 a.m.;-- Nishi Poke and Ramen Bistro, 2536 Overland Ave., 1 to 4 p.m.;-- Vicente Foods, 12027 San Vicente Blvd., 5:45 to 8:30 p.m.; and-- United Oil 76 Gas Station, in the office, 1776 Cloverfield Blvd.,Santa Monica, 8:15 to 10:30 p.m.On Jan. 30:-- Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd., 9 to 11:15 a.m.;-- CVS Pharmacy, 11623 Rosecrans Ave., Norwalk, 4:20 to 6:40 p.m.;-- New China Mongolian Barbecue Restaurant, 10001 Hawthorne Blvd.,Inglewood, 4:15 to 7:30 p.m.;-- Red Wing Shoe Store, 18533 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance, 6:30 to 9 p.m.;-- Shu-Sushi House Unico, 2932 1/2 Beverly Glen Circle, Bel Air, 7:30to 11:30 p.m.; and-- Yogurtland, 11706 San Vicente Blvd., 9:45 p.m. to midnight.On Jan. 31:-- Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd., 9 to 11:15 a.m.;-- Starbucks, 2525 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, 9:23 a.m. to noon;-- Buffalo Wild Wings, 6081 Center Drive, Howard Hughes Center, 6:45to 9:15 p.m.; and-- Westfield Century City Mall, Nordstrom's and Gelson's only, 10250Santa Monica Blvd., noon to 3:10 p.m.On Feb. 1:-- Whole Foods, 11737 San Vicente Blvd., 12:20 to 2:40 p.m.;-- Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd., noon to 2:15 p.m.;-- Kreation Organic Cafe, 11754 San Vicente Blvd., 12:45 to 3 p.m.; and-- Acai Nation, 11740 San Vicente Blvd., 1:05 to 3:15 p.m.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.