Mental health experts share tips on how to cope amid COVID-19 pandemic

Six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is still trying to cope.Whether you live alone and feel isolated, or you're a parent balancing your job while serving as a teacher or IT support, and cook for your kids, it's hard!On Thursday, ABC7's Denise Dador got tips from Psychiatrist Dr. Luis Sandoval, Psychologist Dr. Cheryl Grills, and "MomAngeles" blogger Laura Gerson during a virtual townhall about how to cope during the pandemic.