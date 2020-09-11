Health & Fitness

Mental health experts share tips on how to cope amid COVID-19 pandemic

Six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is still trying to cope.

Whether you live alone and feel isolated, or you're a parent balancing your job while serving as a teacher or IT support, and cook for your kids, it's hard!

On Thursday, ABC7's Denise Dador got tips from Psychiatrist Dr. Luis Sandoval, Psychologist Dr. Cheryl Grills, and "MomAngeles" blogger Laura Gerson during a virtual townhall about how to cope during the pandemic.

Watch the video above for the full discussion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusmental wellnesspandemicmental healthcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disturbing video shows alleged abuse of dog in Santa Monica
SoCal wildfires cause worst air quality in 30 years
Man shot on 210 Freeway in San Bernardino
Bobcat Fire in Angeles National Forest explodes to nearly 24K acres
LA begins installing vote-by-mail drop boxes
Compton residents advised to stay indoors after chemical spill
CSU to continue with online classes next term
Show More
Big-rig crash on SB 110 creates massive jam in Harbor City
FBI continues search for missing LAFD firefighter
Federal judges: Trump plan on congressional districts violates law
El Dorado Fire flare-up prompts more evacuations
GOP coronavirus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief
More TOP STORIES News