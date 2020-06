EMBED >More News Videos Mexico began more re-openings of businesses shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, even as deaths and new cases continued at an unbroken pace.

MEXICO CITY (KABC) -- Mexican health authorities are trying to figure out how a set of newborn triplets contracted COVID-19 when both parents were negative for the virus.The triplets tested positive only four hours after being born.Doctors tell ABC News it's possible the mom had COVID-19 at a previous stage in the pregnancy-- and gave the virus to her babies then.Experts also say the mother's test could have been a false negative.Thankfully, all three babies are in stable condition.