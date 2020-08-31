Coronavirus

Mexico quickly nearing 600,000 COVID-19 cases after reporting over 4K new cases in 24 hours

MEXICO CITY (KABC) -- Mexico is quickly approaching the 600,000 coronavirus case mark after the country reported more than 4,000 new cases within 24 hours over the weekend.

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 4,129 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the country's total number of infections to 595,841.

The country has the fourth highest number of total cases in Latin America, behind Brazil, Peru and Columbia.

Global deaths from COVID-19 stand at over 842,000, with the U.S. having the highest number with 182,779, followed by Brazil with 120,262 and Mexico with 63,819.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmexicomexicocoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
'Miracle baby' born 2 months after mother's COVID-19 recovery
More businesses allowed to reopen after CA issues new guidelines
Job hunting? Here's a list of companies hiring in SoCal
India breaks worldwide 1-day new COVID-19 case record
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman launches racist rant toward 3 Black women at Dockweiler Beach
More businesses allowed to reopen after CA issues new guidelines
Ron Jeremy now facing sex crime charges involving 17 victims
South Coast Plaza reopens following monthslong closure
California moves to consider reparations for slavery
Man dies after shooting at Arcadia house party
CA lawmakers to vote on bill after deal reached to prevent evictions
Show More
Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions
3-year-old girl in Taiwan swept up in wind by kite
Permanent 'All Black Lives Matter' mural in Hollywood completed
'Miracle baby' born 2 months after mother's COVID-19 recovery
What's included in bill to decriminalize pot at federal level
More TOP STORIES News