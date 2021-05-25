Moderna says vaccine highly effective in younger teens, will ask for FDA authorization in June

Moderna announced Tuesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective in protecting younger teenagers against coronavirus and poses no safety concerns.The shot had an efficacy of 100% against symptomatic COVID in adolescents after two doses in its clinical trial, according to the press release.The company said it plans to ask the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for 12- to 17-year-olds in early June.Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines are currently authorized in the U.S. for 18-years-old and older, while Pfizer's was greenlit for younger teens earlier this month.