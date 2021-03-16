Coronavirus

Moderna to test COVID-19 vaccine on young children and babies

A nurse prepares a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Iris Sud Hospitals in Brusselâ€‹s, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP)

Moderna says it will start testing its vaccine on young kids, including infants.

The company revealed it's looking to enroll nearly 7,000 children from six months to 12-years-old for this trial. It will take place in the U.S. and Canada.

Pfizer and Moderna have started testing vaccines on kids older than 12, but this is the first time a vaccine will be tested on infants, toddlers and elementary-aged students.

There is no word on yet when the trial could be complete.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
California's 1st case of Brazilian COVID variant found in San Bernardino
LA County gyms, restaurants, movie theaters welcome eased COVID rules
SoCal family's undocumented mother refused COVID vaccine
Another 4.4M Californians now eligible for COVID vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal family's undocumented mother refused COVID vaccine
Victim's family demands answers over erroneous release of suspect
LA County gyms, restaurants, movie theaters welcome eased COVID rules
Inland Empire family ran sex-trafficking ring, authorities say
'Sound of Metal' star Paul Raci thrilled by Oscar nomination at 72
Yaphet Kotto, actor in 'Live and Let Die' and 'Alien,' dies
Britain's Prince Philip leaves hospital after heart surgery
Show More
Former Gov. Davis discusses recall drive against Newsom
3 arrested after fight erupts at downtown LA rally
Brief round of rain, snow and strong winds hit SoCal
Another 4.4M Californians now eligible for COVID vaccine
Haaland becomes 1st Native American to lead Cabinet department
More TOP STORIES News