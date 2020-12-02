Health & Fitness

Detroit mom battling COVID-19 put in coma after giving birth to twins

A Detroit mom who was battling COVID-19 gave birth to twins before she was put in a coma on a ventilator.

The family says 31-year-old Jasmine Logan contracted the virus while she was pregnant. Logan was reportedly having extreme stress placed on her organs by the virus.

Her husband said an emergency cesarean section was done to deliver the twins in order to save Logan's life.

Logan was placed on a ventilator after giving birth more than two weeks ago. Now, she's off the ventilator and slowly regaining consciousness.

The couple's three older children also tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering.

SEE ALSO:

Pregnant woman survives COVID-19 after given plasma from other survivor

Woman gives birth to little girl 2 months after surviving COVID-19

Coronavirus: Here's what pregnant women should know about the illness
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmichiganbaby deliverybirthcoronavirusfamilyu.s. & worldcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19pregnant woman
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County seeing 'terrifying increases' in COVID-19 cases
Truck fire closes Grapevine in both directions
Brush fire near Corona Airport grows to 25 acres
Couple with COVID-19 arrested after flying from SF to Hawaii
IE woman finally gets EDD funds back from BofA after 2 months
Here's what new California stay-at-home order could look like
More than 271K SC Edison customers at risk of new power outages
Show More
CDC shortens COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days
Cities look to break away from LA County health department
NorCal teen's viral portraits of Biden, Harris now up in LA exhibit
US tightens definition of service animals allowed on planes
People look to remember 2020 holidays with pandemic-related merchandise
More TOP STORIES News