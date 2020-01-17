food coach

Going alcohol free the first of the year is trending as 'Dry January'

SANTA MONICA (KABC) -- Beyond the resolve to be healthy, abstaining from alcohol has become a thing. Known as "Dry January," market research suggests over half of U.S. adults are attempting to skip the sauce. Now it appears millennials and others are sober curious.

In response, restaurants and bars are getting creative with their mock-tail menu. See the story above to learn more.
