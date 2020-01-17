SANTA MONICA (KABC) -- Beyond the resolve to be healthy, abstaining from alcohol has become a thing. Known as "Dry January," market research suggests over half of U.S. adults are attempting to skip the sauce. Now it appears millennials and others are sober curious.
In response, restaurants and bars are getting creative with their mock-tail menu. See the story above to learn more.
Going alcohol free the first of the year is trending as 'Dry January'
FOOD COACH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News