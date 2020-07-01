Most LA restaurants failing to meet health protocols for reopening, officials say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As Los Angeles and a number of other counties in California see a new spike in coronavirus cases, local officials say part of the reason is that restaurants and other businesses are failing to follow public safety protocols required for reopening.Officials say more than 80% of restaurants in Los Angeles are falling short of requirements.Over the weekend county inspectors found 49% of bars and 33% of restaurants failed to meet physical distancing requirements.Also, 54% of bars and 44% of restaurants inspected violated requirements that workers wear face masks.