Most sunscreens ineffective and contain harmful chemical, new research says

By ABC7.com staff
With summer just around the corner, new research suggests most sunscreens would fail the new standards proposed by the FDA.

The Environmental Working Group says nearly two-thirds of sunscreens on the market probably don't do the job - and are likely unsafe.

The group says some sunscreens contain oxybenzone, a chemical linked to hormone changes in men and shorter pregnancies for women.

The group says other sunscreens don't meet FDA standards for UVA protection.

Its 2019 sunscreens guide looked into more than 1,300 products on the market.
