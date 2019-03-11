Health & Fitness

National Napping Day is the fake holiday we all want to be real

The Monday after Daylight Saving Time is National Napping Day...and nearly everybody forced to observe Daylight Saving Time understands why.

The combination of losing an hour of sleep and heading back to work on Monday can give anyone the blues.

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, National Napping Day started in 1999.
The idea came from a Boston University professor and his wife. They wanted to spotlight the importance of catching up on quality sleep.
