FOOD COACH

Natural Products Expo provides a taste of trending healthy stuff

EMBED </>More Videos

More than 85,000 attended the annual Natural Products Expo in Anaheim. (KABC)

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Tasting your way through six massive convention halls is no easy task at the annual four-day Natural Product Expo West.

To navigate around here you'll need the lingo: Organic, gluten-free, probiotics, allergen-free and carbon neutral are just a few examples.

"FODY is a company that specializes in low FODMAP foods for people that suffer from IBS - irritable bowel," said Fody Foods creator, Steven Singer.

"We're the only brand that tests every single fish for mercury and about one out of four fish don't pass our test," said Bryan Boches, co-founder of Safe Catch.

Ashley Andrews of Arizona based Bumkins was stunned that there were 85,000 or so walking the halls.

"Ours is free of BPA, lead, phthalates, any of the nasty chemicals that you don't want," said Andrews.

"The one that just cracked me up was the probiotic counter spray. Am I suppose to lick my counter, spray it in my mouth? How do I benefit from these," questioned clinical nutritionist, James LaValle.

La Valle says he appreciates efforts from paleo, ketogenic, even vegan products to reduce sugar, but still sees a lot of hype .

Health experts joke if you "should" be eating what you see here, then your cabinets would be stocked with chips, cookies, crackers and ice cream - albeit free of colors, additives and preservatives.

"In the end eating chips, crackers, cookies and ice cream is still eating chips, crackers, cookies and ice cream. When people are under chronic stress they don't reach for broccoli," reminded LaValle.

Dr. Melina Jampolis says calling something "natural" means very little.

"I think the term 'natural' gives foods a health halo that they don't necessarily deserve. It is exonerating them from other criteria we use to judge foods," said Jampolis.

LaValle is more focused on the farm-to-table journey.

"Where it comes from, how it's grown, how they treat it, all of that stuff really makes a difference," said LaValle.

But those who've been showing here the last 37 years are proud.

"What we all as pioneers started, which was to bring better food available to more people more easily - we've achieved," said Alison Cox of Edward & Sons.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfoodfood coachtrendingCircle of Healthorganicbabyanimalenvironmentfun stuff
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD COACH
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
SoCal skate shop Active offers $100K for school sports
Silver Lake chef offers tasty ideas for the end of stone fruit season
Trainers at Brentwood gym held accountable for clients' success
Eataly in LA entices shoppers with holiday gift boxes
More food coach
HEALTH & FITNESS
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer afflicting John McCain
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
IE parents encouraged to talk to their kids following string of suicides
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
New species of mosquito invading Southern California
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News