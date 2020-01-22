Charlotte man serenades wife as she battles brain cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A husband seen serenading his cancer-stricken wife on Instagram is winning hearts.
Ray and Roslyn Singleton are making the best of a bad situation. The newlyweds are reeling from Roslyn's recent brain cancer diagnosis. It's her second bout with cancer.
"To me, cancer is a blessing, because it's my way of telling people that no matter what it is, it's going to be OK," Roslyn told WSOC.
Ray is using his singing talents to lift her spirits in wake of her second brain surgery. A video posted in August has more than 7,000 views and 140 comments.
"I told my pastor and God in front of a lot of people, 'I'm with her through sickness and health,' and this is just a part of that," Ray said.
In one video, Ray covers a song from Daniel Caesar. Caesar's management team also invited them to the international music festival Coachella.
