Nearly 1,000 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Chuckawalla Valley State Prison

BLYTHE, Calif. (KABC) -- Nearly 1,000 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at a state prison in Riverside County, what seems to be the worst coronavirus outbreak to hit California's prison system.Just three weeks ago, Chuckawalla Valley State Prison near Blythe had zero confirmed cases.Since then, the facility has reported 989 positive cases among its 2,256 inmates, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.So far, no coronavirus-related deaths have been reported at the facility.To put those numbers into context, the California Institute for Men in Chino has recorded 759 total cases of COVID-19, more than 500 of which are still active. Twelve inmates have died as a result.