Nearly 200 people have fallen sick with a stomach virus after visiting Yosemite

Hundreds of people have fallen ill after visiting Yosemite National Park, the park said in a statement on Thursday.
According to the statement, approximately 170 employees and visitors reported experiencing a gastrointestinal illness after spending time in Yosemite Valley. Most of those were on and around the first week of this month.
Two of them have been confirmed to be cases of norovirus, and the rest show symptoms consistent with the virus, the statement said.
The park says the number of cases being reported has been decreasing.
ABC30 had earlier reported at least 12 confirmed cases of stomach illness among visitors and employees at the park.
The park released the following information about the virus:
Norovirus spreads very easily, including through direct contact with an infected person, touching a surface or object contaminated with norovirus, or eating food or drinking liquids contaminated with norovirus. Symptoms of norovirus usually begin 12-48 hours after exposure.
An individual can help prevent norovirus transmission through the following actions:
o Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol can be used.
o Avoid sharing food or drinks with other people, especially when you're sick or they're sick.
o If you do experience any illness, please stay hydrated and contact your healthcare provider if you have any concerns. Please limit your interaction with other people as much as possible to prevent further spread.
