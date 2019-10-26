Health & Fitness

Court blocks needle exchange program from operating in 4 Orange County cities

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- A proposed mobile syringe-exchange program was dealt a blow Friday after a San Diego County Superior Court judge blocked it from operating in Orange County.

The program's goal was to distribute new needles in an effort to stop the spread of HIV and hepatitis C among drug users, which local leaders argued would cause potential hard to the public.

The ruling comes after the non-profit program was approved last year by the California Department of Public Health to operate in Anaheim, Costa Mesa, Orange and Santa Ana. However, Orange County and the cities it would affect promptly sued to stop the O.C. Needle Exchange Program from actually launching.

Friday's ruling points to a potential end to the program. The judge ruled that the state should've reviewed the program for any possible environmental impact.

The needle exchange program originally began in 2016 at the Santa Ana Civic Center, but closed in 2018 after the city denied it a permit, citing a public health risk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessanaheimorangecosta mesasanta anaorange countyhealthorange county newslittering
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IE officer fired after bodycam video shows deadly shooting
Tick Fire ravages SoCal, some evac orders lifted
2 horses killed, 2 riders critical after Lake View Terrace crash
CALIFORNIA FIRE MAP: Active fire reports, perimeters for SoCal fires
Poll: 59% say cost of living in SoCal is "unbearable"
TICK FIRE EVACUATION MAP: Mandatory orders, road closures
SoCal Santa Ana winds subsiding on Saturday
Show More
Geyserville evacuees brace for worst from Kincade Fire; new evacuations for Healdsburg, Windsor
Where to drop off unused prescription drugs
LA health officials warn of possible measles exposure at CVS, Ralphs
35th horse dies at Santa Anita since December
Possible Tick Fire origin point under investigation
More TOP STORIES News