Netflix will stop showing tobacco use in shows aimed at young viewers

Netflix plans to cut back on showing smoking on its streaming content.

The announcement comes after a report from Truth Initiative, an anti-smoking advocacy group.

Stranger Things, Netflix's 80s period thriller written by Durham natives Matt and Ross Duffer, is named in the report as a popular program having the most depictions of smoking.

Netflix said it will exclude shots of smoking or e-cigarette use in future projects that are aimed at younger viewers, except in cases of "historical or factual accuracy."
