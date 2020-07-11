Nevada adds restrictions to bars and restaurants in Reno, Las Vegas after spike in COVID-19 cases

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says the state will reimplement restrictions on bars and restaurants in certain counties to prevent further spread of the coronavirus after a "spike" in confirmed cases.Sisolak's newest order begins Friday at midnight. It requires bars that do not serve food to close their doors. Restaurants will stop serving parties of six or more.Sisolak didn't provide a list of counties where the directive would be in effect but says it would include Washoe and Clark County, home to Reno and Las Vegas.The directive is the second time Nevada has tightened restrictions since the state began reopening, including allowing bars and casinos to reopen in early June. The number of confirmed cases rose throughout the month, prompting the governor to announce a statewide mask mandate on June 24.