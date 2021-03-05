USC's University Park campus to serve as city-run coronavirus vaccine site, Garcetti says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- USC's University Park campus will serve as a city-run vaccination site starting Tuesday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Thursday.Garcetti said thousands of doses will be administered each day at the site once it's fully operational, and as more vaccines come to the city."This number will be initially limited due to supply constraints but ready to jump into action and grow as those doses are delivered in the coming weeks," Garcetti said during a briefing on the city's response to the pandemic.The mayor also announced a new initiative with rideshare app Uber that will help South L.A. residents without access to transportation receive the vaccine.Uber is providing 15,000 free rides to pick up residents in South L.A. and take them to the site, and 20,000 rides will be available at half-off.The program is funded by Uber and the nonprofit Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles.The city is also launching an initiative, called Dependent Homebound Population Vaccination, to bring vaccines directly to the homes of people who are homebound due to chronic disease, disability or other obstacles.The program will deploy teams of L.A. Fire Department firefighters and personnel from the CORE nonprofit to people's homes. The goal is to vaccinate 300 homebound seniors this coming week and then increase from there.Garcetti also announced that the city will receive its first batch of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, and a second batch is expected to arrive in the next few weeks.