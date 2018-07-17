New development in skin tightening procedure makes anti-aging treatment safer

Cosmetic surgeons have used radio-frequency or RF technology for years to tighten skin and smooth wrinkles without surgery. The risk was that temperatures could be too high and burn the skin. But now, a new development in one type of treatment has eliminated that risk.There are two components of tissue that make up about 80 percent of the dermis - that's the lower layer of skin. Together, collagen and elastin give skin its strength and ability to stretch and bounce back.But as we age, the production of these two proteins slow down, and that's the reason skin starts to sag and wrinkle.Carla Ferrera, like many people, wanted to do what she could to stop the early signs of aging, and she considered a couple of different therapies to treat it."I have them around, like, my chin and my neck area. I felt just a little bit of droopiness," Ferrera said.She didn't want to go the extreme of surgery, and she liked what she learned about skin toning RF.Board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Dennis Dass uses the newest version of something called the TempSure Envi system. It heats up tissue, boosts collagen production and cell turnover, and has a big advantage over older systems."With this device, we actually see the temperature that we're heating the tissue up to, and we can monitor how long we're keeping it at that temperature, so that we can get consistent results," Dass explained.The technician goes over a treatment area for five to seven minutes and monitors the heat constantly. Most treatments take between 20 and 40 minutes."I like to use it on the lower eyelids and around the neck and jowls because these are areas we really see signs of aging," Dass said. "However we also use it on the forehead and on the cheeks."Improvements in wrinkles are subtle but immediate."I notice tightening under the chin area, the skin tightening a little more," Ferrera said.She just finished her second treatment on her jawline, neck and hands.Dass says it costs about $300 per treatment area, and patients will need to come in three or four times. Patients may come in for touch-ups every six to 12 months.